Economy FDI equity inflow up 21% to USD 35.3 bn in April-Oct: DPIIT Updated : December 31, 2020 03:55 PM IST Foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows into India grew 21 percent to USD 35.33 billion during the April-October period of the current financial year. In the year-ago period, FDI equity inflows stood at USD 29.31 billion, as per the data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Sectors which attracted maximum foreign inflows included computer software and hardware, services, trading, chemicals, and automobile. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply