FCI grain scam: CBI raids 50 locations across Punjab

According to the CBI, the accused Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials received huge bribes during the process of procurement to accommodate the procurement of low-quality foodgrains.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday, February 21, conducted raids at 50 locations in Punjab as part of its probe into allegations of corruption against Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials.
As part of Operation Kanak 2, CBI teams raided the premises of private rice millers, and grain merchants to break the nexus of channelised corruption in FCI.
The operation was spread across Rajpura, Sirhind, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Moga, Firozpur, Ludhiana, Sangrur among others, they said.
This is the second round of searches in the FIR pertaining to an organised syndicate of officers at the FCI, who allegedly charged bribes of Rs 1,000-4,000 per truck unloaded at the FCI godowns from private millers per crop season for covering up lower-quality grains supplied by them, and other favours.
According to the CBI, accused FCI officials received huge bribes during the process of procurement to accommodate the procurement of low-quality food grains.
The agency said malpractices of FCI officials were seen in day-to-day operations in the unloading of foodgrains and the accused conspired with rice millers to cover up shortages in stocks. Further, CBI said incriminating documents and digital devices were recovered during searches so far.
The agency has booked a total of 74 accused in the FIR, including FCI Executive Director Sudeep Singh, officials, rice mill owners, and middlemen, and so on, who were allegedly indulging in corrupt practices.
The role of senior officers of the Punjab government is also under the scanner for running 'benami' warehouses outsourced to the FCI. Among the 74 accused, 34 are serving officials, three are retired, 17 are private individuals, among others.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
