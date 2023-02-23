English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsIndia’s wheat needs top priority, export policy changes later: FCI Chief AK Meena

India’s wheat needs top priority, export policy changes later: FCI Chief AK Meena

India’s wheat needs top priority, export policy changes later: FCI Chief AK Meena
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Feb 23, 2023 6:49:29 PM IST (Published)

Meena declined to speculate on the projected unfavourable weather conditions and stated that internal estimates indicate normal wheat procurement this year of 300-400 lakh million tonnes (LMT).

The Chairman of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), A.K. Meena, on Thursday, February 23, said meeting India's domestic needs is the top priority and there is no question of relaxing the wheat export policy until the procurement operations are completed, when asked about the government's wheat procurement operations 

Recommended Articles

View All
5 ways to save tax without making any investment

5 ways to save tax without making any investment

Feb 23, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Lawyer's Logics: Can GSTAT be a blessing for tax payers — explained

Lawyer's Logics: Can GSTAT be a blessing for tax payers — explained

Feb 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Deadline to increase your pension contribution nears — Five things to know before availing it

Deadline to increase your pension contribution nears — Five things to know before availing it

Feb 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach-Soch: Web3 opportunity for India — now or never

Coach-Soch: Web3 opportunity for India — now or never

Feb 23, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Meena also clarified that procurement operations usually take place in April and May, and there is no possibility of easing the wheat export policy until after these operations.


He revealed that 18 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat has already been sold by the FCI through the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS), out of which 11 LMT has been lifted by the buyers. 

He also expressed confidence in the upcoming wheat procurement season, stating that he expects good procurement to take place next year.

Also read: FCI grain scam: CBI raids 50 locations across Punjab

The FCI has sold 18.05 LMT of wheat since February 1 under the OMSS. Meena said they will announce a tender for the fourth e-auction tomorrow to offer over 11 LMT of wheat to further improve availability.

Meena also revealed that the model mandi prices have gone down to Rs 2,200-2,300 per quintal and the OMSS has received a good response. The highest rate quoted in the wheat e-auction in Uttar Pradesh is now down to Rs 2,150 per quintal from Rs 2,900. However, he noted that the change in wholesale prices of wheat takes a few days to be reflected in the retail price.

During the e-auction, 80 bidders bought 500-1,000 MT wheat, while six bidders bought over 3,000 MT. Meena expressed optimism about the prospects for wheat procurement, as the area sown under wheat has increased across India.

However, he declined to speculate on the weather conditions and stated that internal estimates indicate normal wheat procurement this year of 300-400 LMT. He expects 113 LMT to be the closing balance of wheat stocks on April 1 — buffer stocks norms mandate 75 LMT.

In addition to wheat, the FCI has also procured over 700 LMT of rice, with contributions from 96 lakh farmers. Meena assured that there are enough stocks of rice in hand.

Also read: Wheat prices reduced by Rs 200 per quintal, to be effective till March 31

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Food Corporation of Indiawheat

Next Article

India's lab-grown diamonds unit to be set up in IIT Madras: Commerce Ministry 

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X