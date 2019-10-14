Fate of RCEP FTA hinges on 14 pending issues, mostly raised by India
Updated : October 14, 2019 10:36 PM IST
A meeting of trade ministers in Bangkok failed to break the logjam in parleys, after which the 14 point work programme was shared with the 16 member group of nations to save the deal.
To protect interest of the domestic industry, India has demanded that the base year for tariff cuts under RCEP FTA should be advanced from 2014 to 2019.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more