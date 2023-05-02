homeeconomy NewsFASTag daily toll collection hit record high of Rs 193 crore on April 29: NHAI

FASTag daily toll collection hit record high of Rs 193 crore on April 29: NHAI

2 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 2, 2023 5:51:14 PM IST (Updated)

Since FASTag was mandated by the government in February 2021, the number of toll plazas under the FASTag programme has increased from 770 to 1,228, including 339 state toll plazas, NHAI said.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday, May 2, said its daily toll collection through FASTag reached about Rs 193.15 crore on April 29, 2023 — which is an all-time high — with 1.16 crore transactions in a single day.

With a penetration rate of around 97 percent and over 6.9 crore FASTag issued to users, the system has significantly improved the user experience by reducing waiting times at NH fee plazas.

Also Read: India's GST collection hits new record in April 2023

In addition to its effectiveness in toll collection, FASTag has also facilitated seamless and secure contactless payment for parking fees at over 140 parking lots in 50-plus cities across India.

NHAI said it is actively working towards finalising the necessary requirements for implementation of a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based tolling system for allowing free-flow tolling system in India.

FASTag uses radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology, which provides users with a seamless crossover at toll plazas without halting. The payment is made digitally through the FASTag linked to the bank wallet.

Also Read: The US could hit the debt ceiling by June 1, warns Janet Yellen

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: May 2, 2023 5:33 PM IST
FASTagNHAI