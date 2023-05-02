FASTag daily toll collection hit record high of Rs 193 crore on April 29: NHAI

2 Min(s) Read
Since FASTag was mandated by the government in February 2021, the number of toll plazas under the FASTag programme has increased from 770 to 1,228, including 339 state toll plazas, NHAI said.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday, May 2, said its daily toll collection through FASTag reached about Rs 193.15 crore on April 29, 2023 — which is an all-time high — with 1.16 crore transactions in a single day.
With a penetration rate of around 97 percent and over 6.9 crore FASTag issued to users, the system has significantly improved the user experience by reducing waiting times at NH fee plazas.