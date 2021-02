A chakka jam call has been given by protesting farmer unions against the new farm laws. High-security arrangements are in place on the borders of Delhi to deal with any situation emerging out of the proposed 'chakka jam' on Saturday. The police will also be monitoring content on social media to keep a watch on those spreading rumours against the force. Farmer unions had announced countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways between 12 pm and 3 pm to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities and other issues.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmer unions protesting the three farm laws, said there would be no 'chakka jam' in Delhi on February 6 even as it asserted that peasants in other parts of the country will block national and state highways for three hours but in a peaceful way.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are protesting for over two months against the three farm laws and demanding them to be repealed.

We have given time to the government till 2nd October to repeal the laws. After this, we will do further planning. We won't hold discussions with the government under pressure: Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union pic.twitter.com/HwqBYDIH5C — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

We are in touch with farm leaders & have requested for smooth traffic flow. 'Chakka Jaam' will be for a limited time, so we will see there is no traffic hazard anywhere. Neither farmers nor commuters should be affected: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommaih pic.twitter.com/lYn4HFSbbo — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

#WATCH | Haryana: Farmers blocking Palwal-Agra Highway at Atohan Chowk near Palwal as part of their country-wide 'Chakka Jaam' make way for an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/HguODNX39f — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

Punjab: Protesters block roads as part of 'Chakka Jaam' call given by farmers from 12 pm to 3 pm today; visuals from Golden Gate on Delhi-Amritsar National Highway in Amritsar #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/X4pEN56Kct — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

Farmers are on streets for 71 days, they're struggling. On one hand, govt is ready for talks, while on other hand they're withdrawing water connection, electricity connection. They're harassing farmers, how can a democratic govt act like this?: KC Venugopal, Congress MP pic.twitter.com/bo56pU9Ssw — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

Delhi: Personnel of Security Forces including that of Rapid Action Force deployed at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh). Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary & Reserve Forces have been deployed in Delhi-NCR region, as per Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/PBZleWSQOY — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

#Farmers on Saturday blocked highways in different parts of Karnataka, to express solidarity with the ryots protesting against the contentious agriculture laws introduced by the Centre, in New Delhi and demanding withdrawal of the legislations. In response to a call given by various farmers' associations led by Kuruburu Shanthakumar, peasants in the state swarmed all highways leading to and out of the Bengaluru, to block it.

#Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said the budgetary allocation made by the Modi government for the agriculture sector during 20142020 was 438 per cent more than what it was during the previous UPA rule. He also accused the Leftists and the "tukdetukde gang" of defaming the Modi government's achievements in the farm sector.

Kerala: Police use water cannon, teargas & grenade on Youth Congress workers demonstrating against backdoor appointment made by LDF government pic.twitter.com/j83hENtHOy — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

Telangana: Police removed the protesters who were agitating on a highway on the outskirts of Hyderabad as part of the countrywide 'chakka jaam' called by farmers today.#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/kdWepxOeh3 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

#WATCH: Heavy security deployment at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh), in view of protests against the farm laws. (Video source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/yyQGSj393R — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

Delhi: Police detain the protesters in Shahidi Park area who were protesting against farm laws as part of the countrywide 'chakka jaam' called by farmers today pic.twitter.com/TS3GNlPJoY — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

About 144 UP-PAC company, 6 paramilitary company along with senior officers have been deployed at state and national highways. We have imposed sector/zonal schemes. There is foot patrolling, drones, and everything is being recorded: Prashant Kumar, UP ADG, Law & order — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2021

Haryana: Protests being held at Atohan Chowk near Palwal as part of countrywide 'Chakka Jaam' call given by farmers. pic.twitter.com/i5MCTe9GYE — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

J&K: Farmer organisations in Jammu stage protest on Jammu-Pathankot highway as part of the nationwide 'chakka jaam' called by farmers today. "We appeal to the govt to repeal these laws. We support the farmers protesting on the borders of Delhi," says a protester pic.twitter.com/cpnLBt3TTl — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

#Farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws and other issues blocked roads at several places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday on the call given by the farmers' unions for a nationwide 'chakka jam'. Farmers' unions had on Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' from 12 noon to 3 pm on February 6 when they would block national and state highways in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

I appeal to all those protesting against farm laws to come to the streets and join today's 'dharna' between 12 pm and 3 pm: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/y86dZcrnva — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

Bengaluru: Police detain the protesters who were agitating outside Yelahanka Police Station against the farm laws as part of the countrywide 'chakka jaam' called by farmers today. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/NQz9WlmC21 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

Punjab: Protesters block roads as part of 'Chakka Jaam' call given by farmers from 12 pm to 3 pm today; visuals from Amritsar and Mohali#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/xt5GvLYBlj — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

Protesters block national highway near Shahjahanpur border (Rajasthan-Haryana), as part of 'Chakka Jaam' call given by farmers from 12 pm to 3:00 pm today.#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/QVPyqIndah — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

#Farmers in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday put up road blockades at national and state highways at most of the places as part of a nationwide 'chakka jam' in protest against the three farm laws and demanded these be withdrawn, causing inconvenience to commuters.

#Ahead of the nationwide 'chakka jam' called by the farmer unions protesting the Centre's new agri laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the peaceful 'satyagraha' of the 'annadatas' is in national interest as the farm laws are "harmful" for the country.

#Entry/exit gates of Khan Market and Nehru Place are closed: DMRC.

#Open letter by 75 former civil servants, part of Constitutional Conduct Group, says Centre's approach towards farmers protest has been 'adversarial, confrontationist' from very beginning & such approach can 'never lead to a solution.'

# Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar says the arrangements have been strengthened since January 26 to avoid any law and order situation. "We are hoping that it will be a peaceful situation. Drones have been arranged for an aerial view, CCTV cameras have been installed in sensitive areas. Police personnel are deployed at strategic locations such as Road number 56, NH-24, Vikas Marg, GT Road, Jirabad Road, since it's a call for nation-wide 'chakka-jam'. Barricading has been done in a way that there is no intrusion in Delhi."

# The Centre has a misunderstanding that only Punjab is agitating. The entire country is protesting, farmers from all states are sitting at protest sites. If they still want to turn a blind eye claiming only Punjab is protesting, then one can't do anything: SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal

# Ahead of chakka jam, entry/exit gates of Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath, Central Secretariat and Vishwavidyalaya metro stations are closed, says Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

#WATCH I Delhi: Drone cameras deployed in the national capital to monitor the situation in the wake of 'Chakka Jaam' call by farmers; visuals from Tikri border. pic.twitter.com/fQNfd0CNN3 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

To assist Delhi Police in maintaining law and order situation amid 'Chakka Jaam' call by farmers, Paramilitary Forces have been deployed at various parts of Delhi-NCR including borders. pic.twitter.com/J9Js2LLH1B — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

# The UN Human Rights calls for an equitable solution to the ongoing farmers' protest. "We call on authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing farmers protests. The rights to peaceful assembly and expression should be protected both offline & online. It's crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to human rights for all," it says.

# Extensive barricading measures are undertaken at the Ghazipur border with water cannon vehicles deployed, as a preemptive measure to deal with possible disturbances resulting from chakka jam' calls by agitating farmer unions.

# Heavy deployment of police personnel at the Red Fort as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from calls for chakka jam by protesting farmer unions.

# Security personnel deployed along with barricading measures at the Minto Bridge area, New Delhi. The area has been blockaded as a pre-emptive counter-measure to thwart chakka jam calls announced by farmer unions that are protesting the new farm laws

Delhi: Security tightened, in the light of 'Chakka Jaam' appeals by farmer unions protesting the farm laws Visuals from the ITO area with barbed wires placed over police barricades pic.twitter.com/4RcDLVv4ZZ — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021