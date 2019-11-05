Agriculture
Farmers' group happy over India not joining RCEP
Updated : November 05, 2019 07:16 AM IST
Farmers' organisation All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) on Monday congratulated the agriculturists for "forcing" the government to back out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal.
AIKSCC said that it sincerely hoped that the government will not try any back-door method of sabotaging the interests of the Indian farmers and farm workers.
The organisation underlined that agriculture should never be brought under the ambit of free trade agreements as it involved the livelihoods of more than half the nation's population and has the potential of harming the nation's food sovereignty.
Special Thursday Expiry on
10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more