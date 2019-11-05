Agriculture

Farmers' group happy over India not joining RCEP

Updated : November 05, 2019 07:16 AM IST

Farmers' organisation All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) on Monday congratulated the agriculturists for "forcing" the government to back out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal.

AIKSCC said that it sincerely hoped that the government will not try any back-door method of sabotaging the interests of the Indian farmers and farm workers.