The opposition by the Congress and other parties to the Farm Bills moved in Parliament earlier this week is contrary to their stance on such reforms in the past, said senior government sources.

The Congress and its allies have been protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment Act).

Government sources said the objective of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce Bill was to ensure that farmers and traders had the freedom of choice on the sale and purchase of farmers’ produce, facilitate seamless inter-state and intra-state trade of the crops outside the specified physical premises of markets—the APMC markets—and, to provide a framework for electronic trading.

The sources pointed out that the Congress in its election manifesto of 2019 had promised that it would repeal the Agricultural Produce Market Committee’s Act and make trade in agriculture produce--including export and inter-state trade--free from all restrictions.

Also, the Congress just before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections had publicly announced that Congress-ruled states should de-notify the fruits and vegetables from the APMC Act. This was implemented by Karnataka, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Haryana, all Congress-ruled states at that time. This showed that Congress had been keen to promote barrier-free trade of agriculture produce.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill aimed to promote contract farming, under which farmers could engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters, or large retailers for farm services and sell future produce at a pre-decided price acceptable to both parties.

The sources said that many contract farming projects have been supported by various state governments over the last couple of decades and this practice has been recognized as a chief enabler in various reports of the Planning Commission.

The 11th Five Year Plan, 2007–12, which was released during the tenure of the UPA government, mentioned that contract farming, adopted by many states, provided a mechanism for improving linkages between farmers and markets through the active involvement of the private sector.

Also, a report by the Planning Commission on Agricultural Marketing Infra-structure said there was a need to promote both private investment and alternative marketing channels to improving the marketing system of agricultural produce by way of direct marketing, contract farming, and setting up of markets in private and co-operative sectors, e-trading. There were instances of successful contract farming projects in Congress-ruled states like Punjab and Haryana, where farmers had engaged with multinational companies, the sources pointed out.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill sought to remove commodities like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion, and potatoes from the list of essential commodities. Producers, traders, and stockists would have the freedom to produce, hold, move, and distribute these commodities, leading to economies of scale and in turn attract private sector investments into agriculture. Restrictions on these commodities would apply only in extraordinary situations like war, famine, and other natural calamities.

The sources pointed out that the in its 2019 election manifesto, the Congress had promised to replace the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 by an enabling law that can be invoked only in case of emergencies.