The Centre has operationalised Rs 20,000 crore stressed fund which is expected to benefit around 2 lakh MSMEs. The government has issued guidelines for Credit Guarantee Scheme for Subordinate Debt (CGSSD) announced under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package. This subordinate debt to be provided by banks would count as quasi-equity and would be fully guaranteed through the Credit Guarantee Trust for Medium and Small Entrepreneurs (CGTMSE).

Govt. has given yet another facility for financially stressed MSMEs. The sub-debt scheme has been launched. All preparation is done. All PSU Banks and some Pvt Banks are on board. Contact your bank & be #msmetochampions. @FinMinIndia @DFS_India @CGTMSEOfficial 1/2 pic.twitter.com/zqGYfFwrVA — Ministry of MSME (@minmsme) August 19, 2020

According to the latest guidelines, MSMEs whose accounts have been standard as on March 31, 2018, with regular operations (standard or NPA) through FY19, FY20 will be eligible for the scheme. However, fraud or wilful defaulters to not be considered under the scheme.

The scheme is valid for stressed MSME units which were SMA-2 and NPA as of April 30, 2020, and eligible for restructuring as per RBI norms.

Under the scheme, personal loans will be provided to promoters of MSME units. The promoters of the MSME unit will be given credit equal to 15 percent of stake in the company or Rs 75 lakh, whichever is lower.

The loans given under scheme to be operated as a separate loan account.

Promoter to infuse sub-debt or loan amount as promoter contribution in the form of equity into MSME.

The guarantee approved under the scheme will be over and above the existing loan or guarantee sanctioned by the trust.

Post restructuring, NPA classification to be as per RBI's IRAC norms.

All MSME loans will be linked to an external benchmark as per RBI norms.

The tenor of sub-debt provided under the scheme as defined by the lender will be subject to max 10 years from guarantee availment or from March 31, 2021, whichever is earlier.

The maximum tenor for repayment will be 10 years, with a 7-year moratorium on principal payment. This means interest has to be paid only for the first 7 years.

The principal amount to be repaid within 3 years after completion of the moratorium.