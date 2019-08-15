Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Family plants over 6000 trees in Mumbai and inspires communities

Updated : August 15, 2019 07:36 PM IST

The Athalye family is continuing a tradition that spans two decades and three generations: of planting native trees and shrubs to make densely populated suburban Mumbai greener and healthier.
The family has planted around 6000 saplings and also setup a butterfly park in Aarey.
Their actions inspire many and could contribute to building up the coastal city’s green spaces and climate resilience.
Family plants over 6000 trees in Mumbai and inspires communities
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

WeWork leases 1.22 lakh sq ft office space from Panchshil Realty in Pune

WeWork leases 1.22 lakh sq ft office space from Panchshil Realty in Pune

June quarter earnings: Financials hold fort in an otherwise slow quarter

June quarter earnings: Financials hold fort in an otherwise slow quarter

Building a model portfolio? Reliance Securities suggests top stocks post Q1 earnings

Building a model portfolio? Reliance Securities suggests top stocks post Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV