Fake input tax credit worth Rs 15,000 crore claimed by 11,000 entities, say finance ministry sources

More than Rs 15,000 crore was falsely claimed as input tax credit (ITC) under GST regime, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has found in its ongoing drive, according to finance ministry sources.

CBIC had selected a total of 60,000 entities based on various risk metrics and the verification process, which is still underway, is completed for 43,000 entities. Based on the process undertaken so far, 11,000 of the entities were found to have claimed bogus GST input tax credits.

The two-month drive will end on July 16. At the moment there are two ways in which these bogus claims are being made — one is mis-declaring one's identity or in many cases stealing someone else's identity and also by mis-declaring the place of operation of the businesses.