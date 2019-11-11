Factory Output: September IIP at -4.3% vs -1.1 in August

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for the month of September has been released and the reading has come in at minus 4.3 percent versus a CNBC-TV18 poll of minus 1.9 percent. The reading in August was at minus 1.1 percent.

Except, intermediate goods, which grew at 7 percent, all the other parameters reported a contraction. The main culprits were manufacturing and consumer durables. Manufacturing growth slipped to minus 3.9 percent in September while consumer durables slid to minus 9.9 percent.



