India's industrial production growth drops to -1.1% in August

India's industrial production growth slowed to -1.1 percent in August compared to 4.3 percent in July, lowest since February 2013, according to government data released on Friday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had expanded by 4.8 percent in August 2018.

The manufacturing sector, which contributes over 77 percent to the IIP, showed a decline of 1.2 percent in output during August 2019 as against a growth of 5.2 percent in the same month of last year.

Electricity generation declined by 0.9 percent as against an expansion of 7.6 percent in the year-ago month while the growth in the mining sector was flat at 0.1 percent.

The overall IIP growth during April-August period was 2.4 percent, down from 5.3 percent in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Also, the government revised July IIP to 4.6 percent as against the provisional estimate of 4.3 percent.

The industrial output growth was recorded at 1.2 percent in June and 4.6 percent in May this year.