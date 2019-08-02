#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Factbox: From phone makers to farmers, the toll of Trump's trade wars

Updated : August 02, 2019 07:15 AM IST

Trump has imposed tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese imports and is threatening to extend those to cover effectively everything China exports to the United States.
The International Monetary Fund said last month that global trade in the first quarter of 2019 was the slowest since 2012, noting big downside risks for world growth moving forward.
Tariffs are costing the US tech sector $1.3 billion a month, the Consumer Technology Association said in a written statement to the United States Trade Representative in June.
Factbox: From phone makers to farmers, the toll of Trump's trade wars
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Power Grid Q1 Earnings Today: Here’s what to expect

Power Grid Q1 Earnings Today: Here’s what to expect

Bata India Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

Bata India Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

CNBC-TV18 top brokerage calls for August 2: Morgan Stanley 'overweight' on Marico; CLSA cuts price target for Airtel

CNBC-TV18 top brokerage calls for August 2: Morgan Stanley 'overweight' on Marico; CLSA cuts price target for Airtel

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV