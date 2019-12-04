Donald Trump has upended relationships with nine of 10 top US trading partners
Updated : December 04, 2019 09:45 AM IST
The United States has been embroiled in a tit-for-tat trade war for 17 months with China, its once-largest trading partner.
The United States in July eliminated India’s trade benefits under the Generalized System of Preferences, affecting some $5.6 billion worth of exports.
The only completed and implemented trade deal that Trump’s administration has negotiated has been a minor revamp of the US-Korean Free Trade Deal last year.
