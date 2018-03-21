Facebook loses nearly 60% of TCS' entire market cap in 2 days on data breach fallout

Moneycontrol News

Facebook has lost nearly USD 50 billion of its total market value since Monday as the fallout from the recently-exposed data breach scandal continues to weigh on the social media giant.

The company's shares fell over 2 percent in pre-market trade on Wednesday, marking the third straight day of declines for the stock. The company's current market capitalisation stands at USD 488.48 billion.

To put this in perspective, Tata Consultancy Services, which is India's highest-valued listed company, has a total market capitalisation of around USD 83.88 billion.

Over the weekend gone by, media reports outlined how Facebook profiles of 50 million users were harvested for data, which was then sent to Cambridge Analytica, a political data firm that worked on US President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Facebook has been accused of a data breach in this case, but has denied the allegations. So far, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has not issued a statement, despite being summoned by UK and European Union lawmakers.

Detailed below is a recap of the link between Cambridge Analytica and Facebook:

In an undercover sting by Britain's Channel 4 News, senior executives at Cambridge Analytica claimed they ran all the digital operations for President Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign.

They separately suggested that they were capable of using entrapment techniques, such as bribes and sex workers, to help politicians in other countries discredit their opponents.

In response, Cambridge Analytica accused Channel 4's reporter of using tricks to get its executives to make those claims. It also said that it had "never claimed" to have won the election for Trump. Cambridge Analytica suspended its CEO Alexander Nix, who was caught in the Channel 4 sting.