EY joins climate change battle, aims to become carbon neutral by 2020 end

While the debate on climate change and global warming gets hotter, many global corporate majors are launching novel initiatives to deal with the issue head on. The latest to join the list is Ernst & Young (EY) which has announced plans to be carbon neutral by the end of 2020, by reducing and offsetting its emissions.

EY’s global chairman and CEO Carmine Di Sibio has detailed the plan in a letter to its employees, clients and alumni. The letter talks about commitment to carbon neutrality and how it will mark a key milestone in EY’s sustainability journey.

The CEO says that the topic of preserving the environment has come up in every conversation he has had with the people, clients and other stakeholders over the last few months, including alumni. The stakeholders increasingly expect the organisation to lead transformative change and help build a sustainable economy. EY clients are focused on what they can do to reduce their carbon footprint as part of both their short- and long-term strategies.

There are important opportunities in climate action. This is not only the right thing to do, but it will also drive growth for the business. EY wants to be a world leader in sustainable business solutions, practices and operations, and becoming carbon neutral is an important step. It is one of the ways the firm will create long-term social value.

Building on the progress



Designed an environmental strategy in alignment with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) environmental principles, including measurement and reporting of the EY carbon footprint over the past 10 years.



Issued a global environmental statement in financial year (FY) 18, setting the expectation that the global EY network bears a collective responsibility to minimise its environmental impact.



Decreased office energy emissions between FY17 – FY19 by over 11 percent while continuing to grow its business, resulting in a 25 percent reduction in energy emissions per full-time employee.



Supported EY clients’ decarbonisation and sustainability journeys over the past 15 years through EY Climate Change and Sustainability Practice, by helping clients implement a range of solutions crossing sustainability, supply chains and reporting.



Played a leading role in the World Economic Forum’s International Business Council and developed a core set of common metrics and disclosures on non-financial factors to their investors and other stakeholders.



Introduced a global supplier code of conduct and procurement environmental criteria to improve the sustainability of products and services.



Collaborated with hotel suppliers to reduce waste, emissions and water use from EY people.



Dedicated time and skills to accelerate environmental sustainability through EY people participating in the EY Ripplesprogramme and helped scale nearly 100 impact enterprises focused on critical socio-environmental issues.



Apart from the above, EY US entered into a renewable energy Virtual Power Purchase Agreement to finance and construct two large-scale Texas-based wind farms; setting the US firm up to be “100 percent renewable” and “net zero carbon” starting in 2020, while also providing a net saving in energy costs to the business.

Meanwhile, EY UK is currently in the process of contracting directly with a solar farm developer and seeking to sign a 10-year agreement for 100 percent of its UK power demand. EY in India has planted 1 million trees since 2010 and in a number of countries, including in Costa Rica, EY has already achieved carbon neutrality.