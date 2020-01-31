Business
EY joins climate change battle, aims to become carbon neutral by 2020 end
Updated : January 31, 2020 01:39 PM IST
EY’s global chairman and CEO Carmine Di Sibio has detailed the plan in a letter to its employees, clients and alumni.
The firm has designed an environmental strategy in alignment with the United Nations Global Compact principles.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more