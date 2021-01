THE NOMINAL GDP SHOCK

The possibility of the government overhauling its fiscal roadmap has brightened considerably, with the first GDP estimate by CSO showing a 30 lakh crore decline in the nominal GDP for FY21, in comparison to what the government estimated in its last Budget.

The new nominal GDP base of 195 lakh crore is 13.3 percent lower than the 225 lakh crore estimated by the government in its pre covid Budget, on the basis of which its tax targets, expenditure, market borrowing, fiscal deficit are decided.

The government will now project its revised estimates for this fiscal and the budget estimates for the new financial year, on a sharply lower nominal GDP number.

FY21 FISCAL DEFICIT ESTIMATED CLOSER TO 8%

FY22 FISCAL DEIFICT SEEN AT 5%-5.5%

Without fully factoring in the revenue loss and the additional expenditure incurred by the government on relief measures, the fiscal deficit for the current FY works out to 6.15 percent, just on higher market borrowing and a sharply lower nominal GDP base.

Add to this the additional spend on cash transfers, MNREGA, revenue deficit grants to states, fertilizer subsidy, food subsidy, capex of ministries and the holes in non-tax revenues, divestment receipts and direct taxes, the government may be looking at a fiscal deficit closer to 8 percent for FY21, sources say.

For FY22, economists are assuming a 15 percent plus nominal growth in the GDP, which takes the nominal number almost back to the levels projected in this year’s budget, of approximately 225 lakh crore.

However, with revenues expected to pick up slowly or rather in tandem with the economy and expenditure support likely to continue, gross market borrowings are being projected between 11 to 12 lakh crore in the new financial. Overall, agencies like SBI are projecting a deficit of 5-5.5 percent for FY22, depending on how the government works the nominal GDP growth number in the coming budget.

GOVT SHOULD SET UP A PANEL TO DRAFT NEW FRBM

ADOPT A ‘FISCALLY ACCOMODATIVE’ FRAMEWORK

With these kinds of fiscal estimates likely to play out over the current and next fiscal year, if not for a longer period, government officials say, not only has the 0.5 percent escape clause become meaningless but the FRBM law itself has become irrelevant. The 3 percent aspirational fiscal deficit target looks particularly incongruous in the present environment.

Some of the government officials are of the view that instead of just laying a statement in the parliament explaining the reasons for the massive deviations in the fiscal estimates, the government should set up a panel to draft a fresh fiscal responsibility act, more aligned with the new fiscal realities and growth challenges. This announcement should ideally come in the budget.

While some officials in the government circles have pitched for a “ fiscally accommodative” policy environment, which is not bound by a 3 percent FD target or a 0.5 percent escape clause or a 0.5 percent calibrated reduction in fiscal deficit every year, among other issues.

SLOWING ECONOMY, PATCHY TAX REVENUES

GROWING OFF BUDGET FUNDING

In the face of a slowing economy and consistently patchy tax revenues, coupled with an increasingly ‘welfare’ role in funding core programmes like the National Food Security Act, the PM KISAN, MNREGA, fertilizer subsidies, just to mention a few, the government is increasingly relying on off-budget financing to manage its fisc, not let the deficit look too bad and somehow keep the spend up.