India's exports increased by 37.01 percent to $18.79 billion during April 1-14 on the back of healthy growth in sectors like petroleum, gems and jewellery, according to a preliminary data of the commerce ministry. Exports during April 1-14, 2021, stood at $13.72 billion.

Also Read:

Imports during the period rose by 12.24 percent to $25.84 billion, the data showed. Imports excluding petroleum increased in the said period by 18.24 percent against the same period of 2021-22.

While the total exports during 2021-22 increased to a record high of $419.65 billion, imports too soared to USD 611.89 billion, leaving a trade gap of $192.24 billion.