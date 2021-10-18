0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • economy>

  • Exports up 40.5% to $15.13 billion during October 1-14

Exports up 40.5% to $15.13 billion during October 1-14

Profile image
By PTI | IST (Published)
Mini

The country's exports rose by 40.5 percent to USD 15.13 billion during October 1-14 on account of healthy performance by key sectors such as petroleum products, engineering and chemicals, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

Exports up 40.5% to $15.13 billion during October 1-14
The country's exports rose by 40.5 percent to USD 15.13 billion during October 1-14 on account of healthy performance by key sectors such as petroleum products, engineering and chemicals, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry. Imports during the period grew by 60.72 percent to USD 14.82 billion, the data showed.
India's merchandise exports grew by 22.63 percent year-on-year to USD 33.79 billion in September on better performance by key sectors, even as the trade deficit widened to a record high of USD 22.59 billion. Export sectors which are recording positive growth include coffee, cashew, petroleum products, handloom, engineering, chemicals, man-made yarn/fabrics, gems and jewellery, plastic and marine products.
Cumulatively, exports rose by 57.53 percent to USD 197.89 billion during April-September this fiscal as against USD 125.62 billion during April-September 2020.
Tags
Previous Article

Use festive season demand to drive credit outreach program, Finance Ministry to banks

Next Article

High fuel prices, heavy rains drive up vegetable prices in Delhi

next story