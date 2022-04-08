Exports up 37.57% to $9.32 billion during April 1-7

India's exports grew by 37.57 percent to $9.32 billion during April 1-7, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry. Exports excluding petroleum increased by 24.32 percent.

Imports during the period rose by 8.29 percent to $10.54 billion, the data showed.

India's merchandise exports soared to a record high of $418 billion in 2021-22 fiscal on higher shipments of petroleum products, engineering goods, gem and jewellery and chemicals.