Exports up 37.57% to $9.32 billion during April 1-7

By PTI  IST (Updated)
India's merchandise exports soared to a record high of $418 billion in 2021-22 fiscal on higher shipments of petroleum products, engineering goods, gem and jewellery and chemicals.

India's exports grew by 37.57 percent to $9.32 billion during April 1-7, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry. Exports excluding petroleum increased by 24.32 percent.
Imports during the period rose by 8.29 percent to $10.54 billion, the data showed.
India's merchandise exports soared to a record high of $418 billion in 2021-22 fiscal on higher shipments of petroleum products, engineering goods, gem and jewellery and chemicals.
