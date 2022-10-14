    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    India exports rise 4.82% to $35.45 billion in September

    In its preliminary data, which was released in the first week of this month, the ministry stated that the country’s merchandise exports contracted by 3.52 percent to USD 32.62 billion in September.

    The country’s exports rose by 4.82 percent to USD 35.45 billion in September, even as the trade deficit widens to USD 25.71 billion, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Friday.
    In its preliminary data, which was released in the first week of this month, the ministry stated that the country’s merchandise exports contracted by 3.52 percent to USD 32.62 billion in September.
    Also read: India's forex reserves rise $204 million to $532.868 billion
    Imports during the month under review increased by 8.66 percent to USD 61.61 billion.
    The trade deficit in September 2021 was USD 22.47 billion. During April-September 2022, exports recorded a growth of 16.96 billion to USD 231.88 billion. Imports rose by 38.55 percent to USD 380.34 billion, while the trade deficit widened to USD 148.46 billion against USD 76.25 billion in September 2021, the data showed.
    Also read: India to be among fastest growing economies despite global challenges, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
