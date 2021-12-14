Exports rise 27.16% to $30.04 billion in November

India's merchandise exports rose 27.16 percent to $30.04 billion in November, government data showed on Tuesday. The exports stood at $23.62 billion in November 2020.

Imports in November were at $52.94 billion, showing an increase of 56.58 percent over inbound shipments of $33.81 billion in the year-ago month. As per the data, the November trade deficit stood at $22.91 billion. This compares with $10.19 billion in November 2020.

India's overall exports (merchandise and services) in November are estimated to be $50.36 billion, exhibiting a growth of 22.80 percent over the same period last year.