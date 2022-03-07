0

Exports of agri, processed food up 23% in April-January

By PTI  IST (Published)
Export of rice was the top forex earner at $7.7 billion during the period under review, it said. Similarly, shipments of wheat increased to $1.74 billion during the period.

Exports of agricultural and processed food products rose over 23 percent to $19.7 billion during April-January 2021-22 as compared to the year-ago period's, the commerce ministry said on Monday.
The exports stood at $15.97 billion in the ten-month period a year ago.
Export of rice was the top forex earner at $7.7 billion during the period under review, it said. Similarly, shipments of wheat increased to $1.74 billion during the period.
Meat, dairy and poultry products exports grew over 13 percent to $3.40 billion during the ten-month period of the current fiscal year, it said adding fruits and vegetables outbound shipments were up 16 percent to $1.20 billion.
We continue to focus on creating infrastructure for boosting exports by focusing on clusters in collaboration with state governments while taking into consideration the objective of Agriculture Export Policy, 2018, M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA, said.
Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) comes under ministry of commerce and industry.
(Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
