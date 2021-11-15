Exports jump 43% to $35.65 billion in October, imports soar 62%

India's exports rose by 43 percent to USD 35.65 billion in October while the trade deficit widened to USD 19.73 billion during the month, according to the official data released on Monday. Imports soared by 62.51 percent to USD 55.37 billion widening the trade deficit.

Export sectors that recorded positive growth during October include petroleum, coffee, engineering goods, cotton yarn/fabs./made-ups, gems and jewellery, chemicals plastic and linoleum, and marine products, the data showed.

Also Read