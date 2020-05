India’s trade deficit narrowed to $6.76 billion in April from $15.33 billion a year ago, according to commerce ministry figures released on Friday.

Merchandise exports contracted by a record 60.28 percent to $10.36 billion in April amid the coronavirus lockdown. Imports too tumbled by 58.65 percent to $17.12 billion in April from $41.4 billion in the same month last year.

"The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders," the ministry said in a statement