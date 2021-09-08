Exporters unable to take benefits as software fails to generate scrip as per new RoDTEP rates: Sources

Sources indicate that the customs department is yet to make an amendment to the ICEGATE software to factor in the rates notified under RoDTEP.

Exporters are unable to take the benefits announced under the RoDTEP scheme because ICEGATE software is unable to generate scrips as per the new rates.

CNBC-TV18 learnt from sources that the industry is unable to take the benefits announced under the remission of duties and taxes on exported products (RoDTEP) because they are unable to generate the scrips as per the RoDTEP rates when they enter their shipping bills at the ICEGATE software.

According to them, this is a software challenge, which needs to be amended by the customs department - that is where the situation lies and that is where the lag is right now.

For the shipping bills that have been generated post-September 1, the rates are reflecting in the software, but the scrips are not getting generated. For the shipping bills before September 1 that is from January 1 till the end of August, there was a notional rate kept till the time the rates were not announced. A notional rate of 0.5 percent still exists and even that needs to be replaced to generate the scrips as per the old shipping bills.

According to them, once the ICEGATE software is updated or amended by the customs department, the scrips will be first generated for the old shipping bills and only then the scrips can be generated for the new shipping bills.

When it comes to the textile sector because there was a separate scheme apart from RoDTEP for the sector, which was Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL), for them, even though notional rate does not exist for the earlier bills before the end of August from January 1 onwards and for the new bills as well for that sector - it is a double whammy.

Let us see how soon customs department can amend the software because they are working on it. "We are given to understand that finance ministry is taking action on these industry concerns," the sources said.