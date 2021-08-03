Exporters seek clarity on RoDTEP rates as July exports surge to $35 billion

A plateau in daily COVID cases and easing of restrictions in several states has meant that the wheels of the economy are turning more freely, and that is reflecting in the country's economic data.

Latest figures from the commerce ministry show that exports in July hit $35.2 billion making it the highest ever monthly number.

Exports are almost 48 percent higher compared to the same period a year ago and represent an increase compared to pre-COVID levels as well.

However a 145 percent jump in gold imports, pushed imports to over $46 billion leading to a wider trade deficit.

However CNBC-TV18 exclusively learns that exporters have voiced concerns over the long delay on the much awaited clarity in RoDTEP rates. For context, the notification on the rates was expected eight months ago.

Exporters have approached the finance minister, commerce minister as well as the prime minister's office seeking clearance of the RoDTEP rates as well as the dues under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS). To discuss this, Shereen Bhan spoke to Ajay Sahai, Director General & CEO of FIEO; Rafeeque Ahmed of Chairman of FICCI Foreign Trade & Trade Facilitation Committee and Dinesh Dua, Chairman of Pharmexcil India.

