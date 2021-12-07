0

  • Exporters pending dues under MEIS to be cleared shortly: Government sources

By Parikshit Luthra  | IST (Published)
Several exporters have been complaining about pending dues under the MEIS which has now been replaced by the RoDTEP scheme.

Pending dues of exporters under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) for the September to December 2020 period will be cleared soon, government sources told CNBC-TV18.
The office of the Director-General of Foreign Trade has taken up the issue with the Department of Revenue.
Several exporters have been complaining about pending dues under the MEIS which has now been replaced by the RoDTEP scheme. The dues for September-December 2020 period are pending as the Rs 5,000 crore limit for that period had been exhausted.
The DGFT which comes under the union commerce ministry has sought additional funds from the previous allocation of Rs 56,000 crore.
"We have asked the Department of Revenue to relax the monetary limit imposed. There are sufficient funds available under MEIS from the Rs 56,000 crore package," said a source requesting anonymity.
(Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
