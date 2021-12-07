Exporters pending dues under MEIS to be cleared shortly: Government sources

Pending dues of exporters under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) for the September to December 2020 period will be cleared soon, government sources told CNBC-TV18.

The office of the Director-General of Foreign Trade has taken up the issue with the Department of Revenue.

Several exporters have been complaining about pending dues under the MEIS which has now been replaced by the RoDTEP scheme. The dues for September-December 2020 period are pending as the Rs 5,000 crore limit for that period had been exhausted.

Seems its end of MEIS, it was on first cum first serve basis & many genuine exporters who were promised export benefit in 2020, exported goods that govt will fulfil the promised benefit, might hv to get burned with loss of MEIS https://t.co/zmlrcrfvV4 — Jitu Kanugo Jain (@JDKJain) November 17, 2021

The DGFT which comes under the union commerce ministry has sought additional funds from the previous allocation of Rs 56,000 crore.

@nsitharaman @PiyushGoyalOffc Sir. MEIS from March till today have not been given to Spice Exporters. Even site is closed to file MEIS application from April till today. Fraternity funds are blocked. Will you please look into the issue. Regards. — YOGESH MEHTA (@YOGESHM85807966) October 4, 2020

"We have asked the Department of Revenue to relax the monetary limit imposed. There are sufficient funds available under MEIS from the Rs 56,000 crore package," said a source requesting anonymity.