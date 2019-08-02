#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Explainers: Trump's China tariffs - Paid by US importers, not by China

Updated : August 02, 2019 09:30 AM IST

China's government and companies in China do not pay US tariffs directly. Tariffs are a tax on imported products and are paid by US-registered firms to US customs when goods enter the United States.
Importers often pass the costs of tariffs on to customers - manufacturers and consumers in the United States - by raising their prices. US business executives and economists say US consumers foot much of the tariff bill.
The new levies will hit a wide swath of consumer goods from cell phones and laptop computers to toys and footwear.
Explainers: Trump's China tariffs - Paid by US importers, not by China
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ICICI Direct sees 18% upside in this PSU logistics stock

ICICI Direct sees 18% upside in this PSU logistics stock

Why is Bharti Airtel gaining in this otherwise bearish market?

Why is Bharti Airtel gaining in this otherwise bearish market?

Ashok Leyland slips over 11% on disappointing Q1 earnings and poor July sales

Ashok Leyland slips over 11% on disappointing Q1 earnings and poor July sales

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV