Explainer: Consolidated Fund of India and Appropriation Bill
Updated : January 21, 2020 07:48 PM IST
Appropriation Bill is a bill that gives the government the power to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India.
As per article 114 of the constitution, money from the Consolidated Fund of India can be withdrawn only after it is approved by the parliament or the state legislatures.
The bill is usually presented after the budget by the government. The appropriation bill is usually presented after the budget by the government.
