#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Explainer: Consolidated Fund of India and Appropriation Bill

Updated : January 21, 2020 07:48 PM IST

Appropriation Bill is a bill that gives the government the power to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India.
As per article 114 of the constitution, money from the Consolidated Fund of India can be withdrawn only after it is approved by the parliament or the state legislatures.
The bill is usually presented after the budget by the government. The appropriation bill is usually presented after the budget by the government.
Explainer: Consolidated Fund of India and Appropriation Bill
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Direct tax collection growth falls 6.1% to Rs 7. 26 lakh crore

Direct tax collection growth falls 6.1% to Rs 7. 26 lakh crore

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals the secret to becoming the number 1 choice of customers

Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals the secret to becoming the number 1 choice of customers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV