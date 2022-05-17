Explained: Why the US is angry over India’s wheat export ban?

India’s decision to impose a ban on wheat exports on May 13 was meticulously planned and strategically implemented by the government after US markets and banks closed on Friday, Hindu BusinessLine reported.

What is being termed as a “surgical strike” by the Narendra Modi-led government was a “deliberate decision”, implemented with utmost precision on late Friday evening such that it came as a surprise to media, exporters, traders and even some government officials and the order was also signed around midnight to maintain secrecy, two sources in the know of all developments told BusinessLine.

To ensure that the news was not leaked to the media, the government took precautions, even preventing officials in charge of making the order public from going home till Saturday morning, the report said.

“Had the order been released when the US markets and banks were open, exporters could have easily opened letters of credit for at least one million tonnes or even more,” a source said.

How did the US react?

The move to ban wheat exports has irked the US and Europe, as they believe it will exacerbate the global wheat crisis already in place due to the war in Ukraine.

Leaders of the G-7 countries, which includes the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, have criticised India for the move, saying it could set a dangerous precedent of food protectionism.

Speaking after the G-7 meeting in Germany on Monday, US agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack expressed “deep concern” over India’s move, which has resulted in a rally in already elevated wheat prices.

Vilsack said India was constraining the ability to access wheat, which he defined as a “wrong thing at this time”, CNBCTV18 reported.

"What we need is transparency in the market, what we need is a market that is helping to get goods to those who are in need," Vilsack told reporters on a call.

Voicing concern over the global crisis, German agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir said the move also hurts Indian farmers as it would mean “a roller-coaster ride for prices.”

Why are they angry?

India has imposed a curb on wheat exports at a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused a seismic shift in the global wheat market.

The supply of wheat is getting dangerously low as shipments from the Black Sea region have dropped since late February.

At the same time, other key exporters of wheat such as US, Europe and Canada have faced significant wheat crop setbacks in recent seasons. The three regions along with Russia have seen their collective export share drop to only 50.7 percent in the 2021-22 season, following a drought in North America and Europe, Reuters reported.

Between 2015 and 2020, US, Russia, Europe and Canada accounted for about 60 percent of world wheat exports, the report said quoting data by the US department of agriculture.

The United Nations has already warned of potential food shortages across the world.

Another reason for US’ ire is that the decision to ban wheat exports goes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offer to supply food stock to the world, if the World Trade Organisation accords permission, a promise he had made to the US President Joe Biden in April this year.

“The world is facing a new problem now; the food stock of the world is getting empty, I was talking to the US President, and he also raised this issue. I suggested that if WTO gives permission, India is ready to supply food stock to the world from tomorrow,” PM Modi had said.

Why India banned exports?

India had planned to export 12 million tonne of wheat in 2022-23, which was significantly higher than 7.2 million tonne exported last year.

The country, which had harvested five consecutive record crops, was hoping for a bumper sixth crop at 111.32 million tonne, Reuters reported. However, a searing heat wave and a lack of rain during the crucial crop development phase have reduced yields, forcing officials to cut output estimate to 105 million tonne.

Prices have often been above the government's fixed procurement price amid lower output and strong export demand. Welfare schemes run by states have slumped due to tight domestic supplies.

What the US plans to do?

The US hopes to convince India to “reconsider” its decision on wheat export ban as such restrictions would “exacerbate food shortages”, PTI reported.

Speaking at a press briefing in New York on Global Food security, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said: “We have seen the report of India's decision. We're encouraging countries not to restrict exports because we think any restrictions on exports will exacerbate the food shortages”.

The US, which is the president of the UN Security Council for this month, will host an event on food security this week. India will participate in the event.

Thomas-Greenfield said the US hopes that India would reconsider its decision after hearing the concerns being raised by other countries.