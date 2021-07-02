Explained: UPA era oil bonds which NDA govt blames for fuel price hike

Fuel prices across the country are soaring to historic highs, with both petrol and diesel prices hitting over Rs 100 a litre in multiple states. High fuel prices , along with the rapidly increasing cost of food and other basic commodities in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), are leading to discontent among many. Individuals have increasingly called for the BJP government to cut the taxes which make up around 50-60 percent of fuel prices.

The BJP leaders, in response, have blamed the Congress-led UPA government’s policy of issuing oil bonds as the reason behind the hike in prices. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “The Congress before 2014 had left a debt of lakhs of crores of rupees over oil bonds. Due to this reason, the interest and principal have to be paid off by the current government. This is also a big reason for the increase in oil prices.”

Amit Malviya, national president of the IT cell of the BJP, also tweeted against the mismanagement of fuel prices by the previous government. “The increased prices of petrol and diesel is a legacy of UPA’s mismanagement. We are paying for the oil bonds that will come up for redemption starting FY2021 till 26, which were issued by UPA to oil companies for not increasing retail prices then! Bad economics, bad politics.”

Here is all you need to know about the oil bonds and how they are related to fuel prices.

What is an Oil Bond?

Oil bonds, like other debt bonds, are debt instruments that can be issued to investors/lenders when the government, or corporate entities, borrows funds for a defined period of time at a fixed interest rate. In essence, bonds are securities offered by borrowers to lenders containing details of any loan taken and a promise to repay them.

Oil bonds, in particular, are special types of bonds that are issued to oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum. These companies received oil bonds for the government in place of cash subsidies.

OMCs were receiving cash subsidies, as earlier these companies were not free to fix their own prices for petrol (before 2010) and diesel (before 2015). This meant that OMCs were often selling fuel far below the international market price, often at significant expenditure to themselves.

Why did the UPA Govt Issue Oil Bonds?

During the 2008 economic crisis, there was huge fiscal pressure on the government. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East had also resulted in sky-high prices of crude oil at $140 a barrel. In order to keep oil accessible for most people, OMCs were still selling fuel at rates lower than those of the international market. But issuing cash subsidies to OMCs was not possible without breaching the fiscal deficit of the government, as the world was reeling under the after-effects of the 2008 economic crash.

To keep subsidising oil prices, the government issued oil bonds. As the amount of money required to subsidise fuel prices grew, the corpus of oil bonds grew as well. Between 2005 and 2010, several oil bonds were issued by the UPA government.

How Much do the Oil Bonds Cost?

The total worth of these oil bonds was Rs 1.4 lakh crore. According to documents submitted by Pradhan to Parliament and his statements on Twitter, the NDA government has paid around Rs 10,000 crore a year as interest on the outstanding bonds.

How Much has been Paid?

The UPA government had paid some amount of bonds. When the NDA government came to power it only inherited Rs 1.3 lakh crore of debt in terms of the bonds.

However, apart from the interest, the government only needs to ‘pay up’ for the bond at the time of maturity. Since the NDA government took power, only two bonds of Rs 1,750 crore have matured for a total of Rs 3,500 crore in repayment. No further bonds have been issued by the NDA government, especially after the deregulation of fuel prices.

The next bonds mature in October 2021, and November 2021. The two bonds maturing in 2021 amount to Rs 5,000 crore each, adding up to Rs 10,000 crore.

With the total bond repayments at the end of the year, the government debt obligation will stand at Rs 1.17 lakh crore, to be paid over the next six years.

For the current fiscal year, the government will be paying around Rs 20,000 crore, when combined with the bond repayment and the interest on the outstanding oil bonds.

Assuming that Rs 10,000 crore would be paid in interest for the outstanding bonds, even though the actual interest would reduce as more bonds mature, then a total of Rs 60,000 crore remains to be paid in interest over the oil bonds.

Taking the interest and principal together, we arrive at the rough estimate of Rs 1.67 lakh crore to be paid in total by the Government of India to the holders of the bonds.

The Other Side

While the debt obligation on the government looks massive, there are other factors to be considered. Namely, the amount of money that the government is making off excise and taxes on fuel each year.

The government collected Rs 2.94 lakh crore in just the first 10 months of the FY21, according to a response to a question in the Lok Sabha from Minister of State, Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur.

However, a portion of the revenue collected does go to the state governments as well. In total, the petroleum sector contributed Rs 18 lakh crore to the exchequer between fiscal years 2014-15 and 2017-18 through taxes and dividends alone, according to data from Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

In all, Rs 11 lakh crore went to the central government and Rs 7.1 lakh was distributed to the states in the same period.

While the BJP leaders claim that the current hike in fuel prices is due to the mismanagement of the previous government and current prices of fuel in international markets, the government did enjoy a considerable windfall. In the intervening years, global fuel prices have been relatively lower, which was not reflected in the prices back home.