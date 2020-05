The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a series of steps after holding an out-of-turn monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on May 22. Here's a lowdown on the various decisions announced and how they will help the economy.

Q. Why did the RBI announce a monetary policy review on May 22?

A. The central bank reacts to evolving situations, and the Monetary Policy Committee met out of turn to respond to the latest macroeconomic data. The RBI now expects the economy to shrink this financial year, despite some improvement in the second of the year.

Therefore, RBI lowered the benchmark repo rate to ease the stress on cash flows of businesses, resulting from the havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There may have been another reason for the MPC to meet before it was next slated to on June 3-5.

With the nationwide lockdown being extended, the industry had called upon the RBI to extend its three-month moratorium, which ends on May 31.

The RBI may have decided to advance the MPC meet so as to announce the extension of the moratorium before the deadline ends.

Q. What were the key decisions taken by the MPC?

A. First, the repo rate, which is the rate at which RBI lends money to banks, was cut by 40 basis points to 4 percent.

Second, as mentioned before, the RBI permitted banks to extend by three months the moratorium relief on repayment of term loans, up to August 31. The first round of relief, announced on March 27, was applicable till May 31. The latest moratorium is applicable for all term loans and working capital loans.

Many corporates are finding it difficult to raise funds from the markets, and are predominantly dependent on funding from banks. In its third key measures, the RBI has allowed banks to take higher exposure to corporate groups. As a one-time measure, RBI has increased banks’ exposure limit to a group of connected counterparties from 25 per cent to 30 per cent of the eligible capital base of the bank. The increased limit will be applicable up to June 30, 2021.

Q. How does a cut in repo rate help?

A. RBI slashed the repo rate by 40 basis points. Since banks’ lending rates are linked to the repo rate, they too will decline, resulting in lower borrowing costs for all borrowers. A rate cut from RBI acts as a signal for all lending rates in an economy. Lower lending rates, in turn, incentivise consumption and investment- both of which lead to economic growth.

Q. What about the moratorium extension? How does it help?

A. Many businesses have been hit because of the COVID related lockdown, and therefore are facing cash flow issues. Even retail borrowers are impacted and may wish to preserve cash at a time when there is so much uncertainty. Therefore, RBI has permitted a pause on servicing loan repayments for six months for all term and working capital loans. Besides, it also allowed business to convert the accumulated interest into a term loan.

Q. How would that work?

A. For the entire period of the moratorium, while you don’t have to service your loans, the interest on the loan amount keeps accumulating. Since banks incur costs when they raise money to lend, they expect to earn revenue on it.

This accumulated interest will have to be serviced by the borrower, and does not amount to a waiver of interest for the moratorium period.

For term loans like your car loans, credit card dues, home loans etc- the repayment schedule gets shifted across the board by the period of the moratorium, ie six months.

For working capital loans by businesses, the accumulated interest for the entire moratorium period can be converted into a term loan, which can be repaid in instalments by March 31, 2021. This is a relaxation provided by the RBI today, against the earlier expectation of The entire accumulated interest on working capital loans being repaid immediately at the end of the moratorium.

Q. What else was announced?

A. To help infuse more liquidity in the system, the Rs 15,000 cr of refinance facility for SIDBI For on-lending (which was announced in April) has been extended by another 90 days.