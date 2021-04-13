Explained: How rising interest rates in US could affect emerging markets? Updated : April 13, 2021 05:06 PM IST Emerging economies seem rather apprehensive about the rising rates in the US. Their economic recovery is not as robust as they would have liked, simply because some of them cannot afford either stimulus packages or vaccines. Published : April 13, 2021 05:06 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply