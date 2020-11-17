Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Explained: How RCEP trade deal could strengthen China's hand in Asia?

Updated : November 17, 2020 10:32 PM IST

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations along with five regional partners, signed the RCEP Agreement over the weekend.
The agreement that excludes US and India is said to be one of the largest trade agreements, covering 30 percent of the world's population and GDP.
Explained: How RCEP trade deal could strengthen China's hand in Asia?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Telangana joins 22 other states to go for option-1 to meet GST shortfall

Telangana joins 22 other states to go for option-1 to meet GST shortfall

Amazon seeks control of Future Group with Rs 1,431 crore investment

Amazon seeks control of Future Group with Rs 1,431 crore investment

WPI inflation at 8-month high of 1.48% in October on costlier manufactured items

WPI inflation at 8-month high of 1.48% in October on costlier manufactured items

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement