Economy Explained: How RCEP trade deal could strengthen China's hand in Asia? Updated : November 17, 2020 10:32 PM IST The Association of Southeast Asian Nations along with five regional partners, signed the RCEP Agreement over the weekend. The agreement that excludes US and India is said to be one of the largest trade agreements, covering 30 percent of the world's population and GDP.