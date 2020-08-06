Business Explained | How RBI's loan restructuring scheme for COVID-impacted borrowers will work Updated : August 06, 2020 10:31 PM IST Only those borrowers who were making regular repayments for their loan, and were not overdue for more than 30 days as of March 31, 2020 are eligible to benefit from this scheme Lenders have a maximum of 180 days time to implement resolution or restructuring plans for corporate borrowers Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply