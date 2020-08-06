  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

Explained | How RBI's loan restructuring scheme for COVID-impacted borrowers will work

Updated : August 06, 2020 10:31 PM IST

Only those borrowers who were making regular repayments for their loan, and were not overdue for more than 30 days as of March 31, 2020 are eligible to benefit from this scheme
Lenders have a maximum of 180 days time to implement resolution or restructuring plans for corporate borrowers
Explained | How RBI's loan restructuring scheme for COVID-impacted borrowers will work

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Gold rises Rs 225, silver jumps Rs 1,932

Gold rises Rs 225, silver jumps Rs 1,932

Stock 360: Here's what's driving Tata Consumer's after Q1 performance

Stock 360: Here's what's driving Tata Consumer's after Q1 performance

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher led by financials, IT stocks; Tata Steel top gainer, surges over 4%

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher led by financials, IT stocks; Tata Steel top gainer, surges over 4%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement