The Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to establish an Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) and Project Development Cells (PDCs) in ministries to boost investments. Here's what you need to know about EGoS and PDCs.

Why are EGoS and PDCs set up?

Currently, economic ministries of centre and states are primarily tasked with creating policies and schemes to attract investments. These policies are designed to provide incentives and create regulatory framework for broad sectors. However, the government departments in New Delhi and state capitals work in silos and often compete internally with their peers to have a greater say in policy formulation. Many a times, peer departments create roadblocks on policy formulation by raising objections or seeking more time to discuss. This leads to delays and uncertainty. The EGoS and the PDCs seek to bridge this gap.

What is an Empowered Group Of Secretaries?

The Empowered Group Of Secretaries (EGoS) is a panel of six senior central government officials from the economic ministries. This group will be headed by cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, who is the senior most serving bureaucrat in India. Other members of this panel are Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Ayog, and Secretaries of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (Guruprasad Mohapatra), Department of Commerce (Anup Wadhawan), Department of Economic Affairs (Tarun Bajaj), and Department of Revenue (Ajay Bhushan Pandey). Moreover, the secretary of the respective line ministry will also be co-opted when issues are discussed by this panel. The secretary of DPIIT will be the convener of EGoS.

What will be the primary task of the Empowered Group of Secretaries?

The primary task of the Empowered Group Of Secretaries (EGoS) is to improve investment environment in the country for foreign and domestic investors. The EGoS will also handhold investors and promote JVs with Indian companies.

Will EGoS recommend investment policies?

Yes. The EGoS will discuss and recommend investment policies to government departments and ensure that they get implemented. It will also identify sectors for import substitution. It will recommend FDI reforms to attract green filed foreign investments.

Will EGoS formulate incentive packages?

Yes. This will be done in two ways. Firstly, EGoS will make sector and geography specific incentive schemes for foreign and domestic investments in areas like R&D, export oriented sectors.

Secondly, It will create incentive schemes for at least nine Indian industrial sectors that have the potential to become global leaders. These include electronics & tele communications, medical devices, pharma, manmade fibre, auto, textile machinery, food processing, textile goods and capital goods. The EGoS can add more sectors to this list.

How will EGoS ensure implementation of recommendations?

The policy recommendation of the EGoS will be mandatory for central government departments.

Will EGoS give FDI clearances?

No. FDI related clearances were given by Foreign Investment Promotion Board. But it was wound down in 2017 and currently, the line ministries are tasked with approving FDI related proposals.

Will EGoS take up inter-ministerial issues related to investments?

Yes. Any inter-ministerial issue that comes up during promoting investments will be referred to the EGoS.

Do states have a representation in EGoS?

No. Unlike inter-ministerial economic platforms like GST Council or the SEZ Board of Approval, states don’t have any representation in the EGoS. This is being seen as a lacuna as the present mechanism doesn't have any modalities to take feedback from states which are in charge of ground level implementation of investments made by companies in factories and infra structure projects. But EGoS will be tasked with promoting competition amongst states for marquee investments and Ease of Doing Business.

Will EGoS lead to single window clearance for investors?

No but EGoS will have a mechanism to engage with stakeholders from the corporate world to take feedback. DPIIT has long been working on a one-stop digital platform for all state and central government clearances. This portal is yet to be up and running.

What is a Project Development Cell?

Project Development Cells will be dedicated units in select ministries whose primary task will be to develop investible industrial project proposals. The cell will be headed by a joint secretary level officer in the respective ministry.

Where will Project Development Cells be set up?

Project Development Cells will be set up in 22 ministries which deal with industrial sectors. These include heavy industries, textiles, chemicals & fertilisers, electronics, pharmaceuticals, commerce & industry, food processing, petroleum & natural gas, defence, steel, coal, housing & urban affairs, transport & highways, shipping, civil aviation, renewable energy, power, railways, health, agriculture, animal husbandry.

How will Project Development Cells work?

The Cell will be tasked with conceptualising, strategising, and implementing investible projects. The cell will create detailed project reports, ensure that all permissions are in place, and land is available for allotment for their respective projects for investments by companies. Once the project proposals are ready, they will be presented to the Empowered Group of Secretaries.