Explained: How are restaurants dealing with soaring inflation

A sharp rise in prices of essential commodities and rapid increase in fuel prices have made life difficult for almost every section of society across the country, especially hotels and restaurants.

While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the rates of petrol and diesel have increased by about Rs 10 per litre each in the past one month.

Kabir Suri, president of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said pricing negotiations with suppliers and various different stakeholders take place close to the end of March or April, "So I think people are in the midst of negotiating rates and trying to figure out how much they need to increase."

He said, "We have breached about 10 percent with anywhere between 10 to 12 percent. It is a mixture of obviously, CNG gas, the mixture of petroleum, the mixture of various different pulses, and raw materials that obviously are affected by the entire supply chain. So it is fair to assume anywhere between 10 to 12 percent."

"The price increases have obviously due to the macro scenario domestically and internationally. Some restaurants have already increased prices in Q4 of last year and some restaurants will be increasing prices in Q1 of this year," Suri added.

have already increased prices in Q4 of last year and some restaurants will be increasing prices in Q1 of this year," Suri added.

Talking about retail inflation, costlier food items have pushed the CPI to a 17-month high of 6.95 percent in March. This is the third consecutive month that the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation remained above the 6 percent mark. The previous high at 7.61 percent was recorded in October 2020.

Further, he said restaurants saw revenge consumption in March as everything was under lockdown. Also, March was the first month where things actually opened up.

"As we progress in the month of April, May, and June, a systematic increase in pricing, which obviously will not be very, very aggressive, I think would be the right way to proceed. I think an aggressive price increase will lead to a demand reduction," he added.

Suri believes that it will be very difficult for smaller eateries to survive with a lower base, "What basically means is potentially people need to relook at their businesses, look at other line items on the P&L (Profit and Loss) to see what are the other line items that can be adjusted or support the bottom line."

He said, "The food is one element, but beyond that, the other P&L costs need to be looked at as well to try and balance the P&L in totality. But smaller restaurants, singular restaurants, will find it harder to pass on costs."

As per the data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in oils and fats during the month soared to 18.79 percent as the geopolitical crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war has fuelled edible oil prices. Ukraine is a major exporter of sunflower oil.

In vegetables, inflation quickened to 11.64 percent in March, while in ‘meat and fish’ the rate of price rise stood at 9.63 compared to February 2022. However, inflation in the ‘fuel and light' category was lower at 7.52 percent in March from 8.73 percent in the preceding month.

The RBI, which takes into account the retail inflation before arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy reviews, has been mandated to keep it at 4 percent with a bias of 2 percent on either side.

Notably, retail inflation is hovering above the RBI’s upper tolerance level for the past couple of months. It was 6.07 percent in February and 6.01 percent in January, mainly due to an uptick in food prices.