Explained: China is exporting deflation and here’s how it will impact India and the world

China's economy has now entered a period of deflation, with JPMorgan's Global Head of Emerging Markets Economics, Jahangir Aziz, projecting this condition to persist for the forthcoming three to four months. Aziz said that this scenario benefits India due to its robust export pricing and the deflationary environment in China. This dual effect, he said, not only curbs global disinflation in traded goods but also exerts downward pressure on core inflation within India.

Aziz's insights, shared with CNBC-TV18, come against the backdrop of China's consumer price index (CPI) falling by 0.3 percent year-on-year in July, marking the first decline since February 2021. This decline reflects subdued demand, a sentiment reinforced by official data revealing a 14.5 percent year-on-year drop in China's exports and a 12.4 percent decline in imports for July.

CNN's report corroborates these trends, highlighting a notable reduction in the cost of essential items like food, transportation, and household goods throughout China during July. Pork prices specifically saw a substantial 26 percent drop, and vegetable prices decreased by 1.5 percent, as reported by the media outlet.

What is deflation?

Deflation is a general decline in prices for goods and services, typically associated with a contraction in the supply of money and credit in the economy. During deflation, the purchasing power of currency rises over time, Investopedia explains.

It adds that on its face, deflation benefits consumers because they can purchase more goods and services with the same nominal income over time. However, not everyone wins from lower prices and economists are often concerned about the consequences of falling prices on various sectors of the economy, especially in financial matters.

For instance, deflation can harm borrowers, who can be bound to pay their debts in money that is worth more than the money they borrowed, as well as any financial market participants who invest or speculate on the prospect of rising prices.

How did China slip into deflation?

A Guardian report highlights that retailers in China have been hit by a slowdown in sales. Businesses that stocked up on goods in anticipation of rise in demand after COVID-19-induced restrictions were lifted are now under pressure to cut prices.

The declining food prices also pulled down the cost of living. Meanwhile, the country’s factories are already charging less for their goods, as they react to weakening demand after commodity prices fell.

Meanwhile, the cost of cars has also fallen after Tesla triggered a price war in China’s electric vehicle market by reducing its prices.

What does deflation in China mean for the rest of the world?

Deflation in China comes at a time when many countries around the world are witnessing an inflation boom, with snarl ups in global supply chains being the common reason for price rises, among others.

Reflecting on the global market, Vetri Subramaniam, chief investment officer (CIO) of UTI AMC, told CNBC-TV18, “China is proving to be a significant pain point, not just in terms of growth but also in terms of the fact that it is now starting to export deflation. Not a bad thing, given that everybody is concerned about inflation, but it has longer-term ramifications.”

However, economists cited by Financial Times suggest that the deflation in the neighbouring nation appears temporary — more the result of base effects than any deep problems.

Paul Donovan, chief economist of UBS, told FT that in the case of Chinese deflation, price pressures were as likely to prove "intensely local."

While the price of Chinese imports was likely to fall as a result of the country's economic woes Donovan noted that "an awful lot happens" to exports before they reach the final destination. "Generally most of the price of something made in China and sold in the US will be paid to US workers -- in transport or advertising costs," he explained.

The FT report adds, European countries will benefit from a weaker Chinese economy that places less competition on supplies of natural gas as it adjusts to weaning itself off from Russian supplies.

The report quotes Dhaval Joshi, chief strategist at BCA Research, saying that China has contributed 40 percent to global growth rates over the past 10 years. Any economic troubles in Beijing will weigh on world output, however, the fallout from Chinese deflation looks manageable both for the country itself and the rest of the world as of now, the report added.

Analysts cited by The Guardian also said the drop in Chinese inflation rates could help to ease price pressures in the west. Deflation in China “should help inflation in the US and Europe to moderate”, said Ding Shuang, the chief economist for greater China and north Asia at Standard Chartered bank.

What China’s deflation means for India?

The impact of China's export deflation is extending to India, resulting in a moderation of core inflation. (Core inflation refers to the price changes of goods and services excluding the volatile food and energy sectors.)

The deflationary pressure stemming from China's export-led economy is exerting a downward influence on core inflation within India. This is effectively translating into a scenario where the prices of non-food and non-energy goods and services in India are experiencing a slowdown.

Also, given the property crisis in China , ANAROCK Group chairman Anuj Puri says, India would gain a competitive advantage over China in attracting capital for real estate investments in the APAC region.

Similarly, if investment in the Chinese economy is lowered owing to the increasing slowing rate of their economy, and now deflation, India shall look to strengthen its position as a manufacturing hub.

However, on the flip side, China is one of the biggest importers of iron ore from India. It imports almost 70 percent of iron-ore from India and hence, a slower economy for China would mean the amount of import into China from India could fall.