Experts decode Fed rate hike trajectory and India growth outlook

Jahangir Aziz, Global Head of EM Economics at JPMorgan, characterized the move as a hawkish decision combined with dovish commentary. Meanwhile regarding India's growth outlook and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) response, Rob Subbaraman, Head-Global Macro Research at Nomura told CNBC-TV18 that the RBI may have to adopt a hawkish stance due to rising commodity prices.

The US Federal Reserve hiked the interest rates by a quarter percentage-point to 5.5 percent, the highest level in 22 years. This is the 11th increase since early 2022.

The US Fed chair Jerome Powell refused to be pinned down on when officials may hike again, citing a raft of economic reports due before the Fed’s next meeting in September. “All of that information is going to inform our decision as we go into that meeting,” he said.

Aziz told CNBC-TV18 that the Fed indicated their data dependency for the upcoming September meeting. He anticipated that the Fed might pause with rate hikes post-September. He highlighted the uncertainty surrounding commodity prices and their potential impact on emerging markets, particularly India, where headline inflation could rise sharply in the coming months.

"So I would say that, September is very data dependent. And I think that the way we're looking at it is that this is going to be the last hike and that we are going to be on pause for a long period of time," he said.

Regarding India's growth outlook and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) response, Rob Subbaraman, Head-Global Macro Research at Nomura, told CNBC-TV18 that the RBI may have to adopt a hawkish stance due to rising commodity prices.

He initially expected rate cuts from the RBI before the end of the year but now acknowledges a reevaluation of this outlook. He noted that lending conditions continue to tighten, and there are early signs of stress in the labor market.

However, he also pointed out some vigor in the housing market. Monetary policy has been tightened, and the outlook for commodity prices remains uncertain, influencing Nomura's growth forecast for India to be around 5.5 percent for FY24.

"As I said, for us at Nomura at this stage, we're maybe on the lower side for growth. For FY24, we're forecasting 5.5 percent growth for India. And we're reasonably comfortable with that right now. I think, there is, in our view, some headwinds for the economy. One is monetary policy has been tightened. And I think the second one that is starting to build is around the rise in commodity prices, which the outlook is very uncertain. So, yeah, at this stage, we're quite comfortable sitting on 5.5 percent growth for FY24," he said.

He also added that in the coming months, headline inflation could rise sharply in India.

"I think one challenge for the Reserve Bank of India is, in the coming months headline inflation could rise very sharply, perhaps over 6 percent, whereas core inflation stays fairly low. And so I think, even if the Fed is done raising rates, we're entering an environment especially if commodity prices keep going up, where EM central banks, including the RBI are going to have to sound hawkish," he added.