Experts blame economic slowdown for drop in GST collections, bat for more fiscal stimulus

The subdued trend in the goods and services tax (GST) collections could be attributed to the economic downturn and the central government needs to work on a fiscal stimulus to put the economy back on the fast track, experts say.

The GST collections for the month of July, for which the returns were filed in August, stood at Rs 98,202 crore, again below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. According to official data released last week, economic growth rate had slowed down to a six-year low of 5 percent in the June quarter.

The desired monthly average to achieve the budget target is to have a GST collection of Rs 1.14 lakh crore. However, experts note that any monthly number above Rs 1 lakh crore is healthy for the government.

Talking to CNBCTV18, Thomas Isaac, the finance minister of Kerala and a well-known economist, stressed the need for an economic stimulus. “The current rates under GST are not revenue neutral. The industry will continue to ask for a rate cut, but if we see the current revenue position, the council should not go in for any rate cut. The council should understand that the decline in revenue collections is owing to the slowdown in the economy and the central government needs to work on a fiscal stimulus. Cutting down rates will lead to further decline in revenue collections, which means more pressure. If the Centre pushes for rate cuts then it should look at adding more borrowing power to states so that states can meet their revenue requirements,” he pointed out.

Isaac also said the Centre needs to stop delaying the deadlines for annual returns so that invoice matching can start at the earliest to plug revenue leakage. “The Centre should look at putting the GSTN system in place and not extending the deadlines for annual returns. I will soon write a letter to the chairman of the GST Council expressing my views on the current economic situation and suggesting ways to improve tax collection,” the minister said.

Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY, also echoed Issac’s views on GST collection-economic slowdown link. "This slight dip in revenue below Rs 1 lakh crore may be linked to the general slowdown. However, a growth vis-a-vis the same month in the last year does reflect better GST compliance and payment. The revenue collections this month may also be a factor of consideration in the rate cut agenda, if any, in the upcoming council meeting," he opined.

The GST collections are the lowest till now in this fiscal and the June collections, recorded in July, were just above the Rs 1 lakh crore mark at Rs 1.02 lakh crore. The August mop-up was, however, 4.5 per cent higher than the Rs 93,960 crore collected in the same month last year.

Central GST collections stood at Rs 17,733 crore, State GST Rs 24,239 crore, and Integrated GST at Rs 48,958 crore (including Rs 24,818 crore collected on imports) during August this year. Cess collection stood at Rs 7,273 crore (including Rs 841 crore collected on imports). The number of GSTR 3B Returns (summary of self-assessed return) filed for the month of July up to end-August totalled Rs 75.80 lakh, the finance ministry said in a statement.

On August 28, CNBCTV18 had reported that GST collections for July, recorded in August, were likely to remain subdued and some of the major reasons cited by officials for the slump were “declining imports and traditionally low July collections, coupled with floods impacting the return filing and sector-specific slowdown especially in sectors like auto and real estate”.

“Slipping imports lead to low IGST collections from imports. Floods have also impacted the return filing which is why the government has extended the deadline for monthly returns in the flood-affected areas. Also, July collections traditionally remain low and in the last fiscal, July collections were lowest in the entire year at Rs 93,960 crore. The government has also started getting initial feelers of sector-specific slowdown impacting GST collections especially in sectors such as auto and real estate,” they said.

Confirming the CNBCTV18 report, the Finance Ministry said on September 1: "During April-August, 2019 vis-à-vis 2018, the domestic component has grown by 9.11 percent while the GST on imports has come down by 1.43 percent and the total collection has grown by 6.38 percent. During the month of August, 2019, the due date of filing returns was extended by a month in 58 districts in seven states due to floods."

On Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the central government would take a proposal for lowering the GST rate on automobiles to the GST Council to provide relief to an industry facing a crippling demand slowdown.

“It (the proposal based on industry demand) has got to go to the GST Council, where all state finance ministers assemble. It is for them to take a call. I have suggested to them (automobile makers) that I will take it to the council, but the final decision will be theirs… I will wait for the GST Council to take a call," the minister said. The council is expected to meet in Goa on September 20.