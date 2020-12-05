Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Expect real GDP to decline 1-2% YoY in 3QFY21: Report

Updated : December 05, 2020 12:43 PM IST

However, the EAI-GDP, continued to contract for the eighth consecutive month in October 2020 and that too faster than the previous month.
According to the report, overall EAI-GVA continues to show an improvement in economic activity, while demand measures continue to lag.
Expect real GDP to decline 1-2% YoY in 3QFY21: Report

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Expect real GDP to decline 1-2% YoY in 3QFY21: Report

Expect real GDP to decline 1-2% YoY in 3QFY21: Report

All states choose option-1 to meet GST implementation shortfall

All states choose option-1 to meet GST implementation shortfall

Rate-sensitive stocks rise after RBI policy announcement: Bank, realty indices up 1%

Rate-sensitive stocks rise after RBI policy announcement: Bank, realty indices up 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement