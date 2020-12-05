Economy Expect real GDP to decline 1-2% YoY in 3QFY21: Report Updated : December 05, 2020 12:43 PM IST However, the EAI-GDP, continued to contract for the eighth consecutive month in October 2020 and that too faster than the previous month. According to the report, overall EAI-GVA continues to show an improvement in economic activity, while demand measures continue to lag. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.