Expect India-UK free trade deal talks to start in November: Indian High Commissioner to UK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson are likely to meet in a pull-aside on the sidelines of the COP-26 Summit in Glasgow. Gaitri Issar Kumar, Indian High Commissioner to UK, said apart from discussions on climate change, both the Prime Ministers will also be launching the International Solar Alliance.

Gaitri Issar Kumar, Indian High Commissioner to UK, in an interview to CNBC-TV18's Sanjay Suri said apart from discussions on climate change, both the Prime Ministers will also be launching the International Solar Alliance. She said there will also be a special session which will focus on the coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure.

"Climate change is obviously the focus and we are going to be contributing to the success of the UK Presidency. There are very specific agendas which our Prime Minister and UK PM have decided to do together -- one is the International Solar Alliance. There will also be a special session in which we will focus on the coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure."

She expects India-UK free trade deal talks to start in November and reach an interim agreement by March 2022.

"Our working groups in various tracks are very diligently engaging virtually and in person in Delhi and in London. They have very strict timelines within which they are mandated to deliver by our commerce minister. So, we are looking forward to an early harvest interim agreement by March. So, the negotiations, we hope to launch by November this year."

