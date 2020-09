Digital disruptions have been pervading the manufacturing sector for some years now. However, in the face of the current pandemic and economic crisis that followed, embracing technology transformation gained greater significance, as it could drive regeneration of the global economy.

To gain a more holistic view of the importance of digital transformation for the manufacturing industry, CNBC-TV18 and Moneycontrol hosted ‘India Inc On The Move’, a virtual summit powered by Rockwell Automation.

The theme of the two-day summit, which comprised engaging and enlightening panel discussions and interactive key note sessions, was ‘Getting the Indian Manufacturing Diaspora on Global Centre Stage’. Thought leaders from various verticals of industry shared their insights, experiences and views on how industrial automation and technological intervention could boost manufacturing and make it future-ready.

The event kicked off with a key note address from Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director of Rockwell Automation India. “We can expand human possibilities by combining the imaginations of people with the intelligence of machines,” he said. “By linking people, machines and the data from across business enterprise, manufacturers can maximize their performance, drive innovation and gain competitiveness.”

The first panel discussion, themed ‘Making India the World’s Pharmacy’, saw eminent pharmaceutical industry experts discussing the digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector. Being at the frontline in the war against COVID19, this sector had to transform and adapt to technology far more rapidly than most other sectors, in every vertical, be it diagnostics, wearable devices, supply chains, digital marketing, teleconsulting and telemedicine, R&D and manufacturing.

Next up was a panel discussion titled ‘Unlocking the future of Mobility’, which revolved around how technology can simplify systems and render greater efficiencies in the automotive sector. Other discussions, titled ‘Uncovering Industrial Automation in Chemical and Heavy Manufacturing’ and ‘Breaking Boundaries: How India’s FMCG Sector is Driving the Digital Economy’ also unveiled some valuable insights. The panelists discussed the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead in the post COVID19 era.

The participants of the summit were treated to a virtual tour of the Rockwell Automation Digital Transformation Experience Centre at Gurugram, to demonstrate how the company’s technology could help the integration of key technology platforms for convergence of information and operational technology.

Another highlight of the event was ‘The Voice of Leadership’ sessions, wherein industrial manufacturing leaders shared their views and experiences on how digital transformation has impacted their respective companies and industries and offered insights on the way forward.

All in all, ‘India Inc On the Move’ was much appreciated for enabling manufacturing industry leaders from across verticals to interact, deliberate and share their views on how Indian manufacturing could become future-ready and deploy new technology, such as AI, IoT and Blockchain, to drive growth and profitability.