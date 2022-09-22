Exclusive: Jamie Dimon wants India to fight for its inclusion in the bond index

"If I was India I actually will be part of it and if I didn't get in, I asked why?" Dimon told CNBC TV18's Shereen Bhan.

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of the largest bank in the US is hopeful that India will be included in the JPMorgan Global Bond Index.

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, Jamie Dimon, Chairman, and CEO of JPMorgan Chase said that inclusion in a major bond index for India will be a sign of a country growing and becoming bigger and well known.

“You should fight for and I can't get involved in that because research is independent, so by law," he said. But if I was India I actually will be part of it and if I didn't get in, I asked why. And then I try to accomplish those things get in.”

Dimon also cited attracting plenty of foreign investment as an advantage of being included in a bond index.

The JPMorgan Chase CEO is certain that markets will remain volatile in the near future. While he is unsure of the US Dollar strengthening any further, he doesn't see it weaken either.

Last night, the US Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates by another 75 basis points and also highlighted that there are more of them coming. With inflation persisting near the highest level in four decades, the central bank hiked rates to 3-3.25 percent, the highest since early 2008.

Dimon anticipates rates to go up by another 50-100 basis points. "That will have much more effect on growth stocks than value stocks," he said.

"In India you have a lot of growth stocks. Your growth prospects are so good for so long, it's just going to have a different effect on people investing long-term money in India,” he said.

