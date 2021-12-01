Exclusive: India should be able to achieve double-digit growth this year, says Krishnamurthy Subramanian

On inflation, Krishnamurthy Subramanian said that it is less of a threat in India because we have worked on supply-side issues.

India should be able to achieve double-digit growth this year, said Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor in an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18.

"I don't see any worries on current account deficit and trade deficit numbers. Also, recovery is gaining momentum. The same can be seen in the latest PMI," he said.

"Liquidity has to be calibrated and watched. We should not overweight global scenario on inflation w.r.t India. The impact of exogenous factors on India's inflation is very small," Subramanian said while speaking to CNBC-TV18.

On COVID-19 vaccination, he said that the drive will continue to be an important element in providing immunity.

Speaking about farmers, he said that measures to alleviate conditions for small farmers can be thought about.

On GST, he mentioned that number of rate slabs required should be reviewed.