Exclusive: 90% glitches on income tax portal resolved, taxpayers can now file e-returns easily

The Income Tax portal has started functioning properly, as over 90 percent of the glitches on the portal have been fixed, sources told CNBC-TV18 Saturday. Taxpayers can start filing returns on the portal, they said.

Sources said, Infosys will fix the remaining 10 percent glitches in the next 10-15 days, they said. Over 2.25 crore income tax returns (ITRs) in the financial year 2021-22 were filed on the Income Tax e-filing portal as of October 28, 2021. Over 55 percent of these ITRs were prepared using the new IT portal.

The new income tax portal, created by Indian IT major Infosys, has had its fair share of glitches since its launch, prompting finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ask Infosys to fix them. Earlier in October, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh had said taxpayers concerns are being " progressively addressed " and that the portal is seeing steady progress.

The Income Tax (I-T) department had launched the new "taxpayer-friendly" portal on June 7. It allows quick refunds, enables interactions, uploads, and any pending actions. The idea was to reduce the processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and ensure that refunds are processed seamlessly.

However, so far, the portal has disappointed taxpayers as they came across over 25 different bugs and glitches. The issues range from long logging in time to the inability to respond to notices.

The company had bagged Rs 4,200 crore in 2019 to develop the portal. It had already developed the Goods and Services Tax portal for nearly 1,400 crores. That portal too had several 'areas of dissatisfaction' as the news agency PTI reported in March 2020.