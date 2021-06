The Centre may look at 10 new public sector undertakings (PSUs) for privatisation and stake sale either through privatisation or Offer-for-sale (OFS) route, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Friday.

The Cabinet Secretary is seeking quick timelines and follow-ups on strategic investment, sources added, with DIPAM and NITI Aayog tasked to draw up a roadmap on new additions to the divestment list.

As many as seven PSUs are likely to have been discussed including Neyveli Lignite, KIOCL, SJVN, HUDCO, MMTC, General Insurance of India, New India Assurance, sources said.

Besides, three more PSUs—Indian Railway Finance Corp, Rail Vikas Nigam, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders—are going to hit the market again under the Minimum Public Shareholding norms

An OFS for the above three is likely between FY22-24.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a divestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for FY'22 in the Union Budget this year.